Lewis and Clark Elementary dedicates ‘kindness tree’

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A Siouxland elementary school has dedicated a ‘kindness tree’ on their grounds.

Lewis and Clark Elementary dedicated a special tree behind the school’s playground. A local family has also donated a bench to be placed by the tree.

Those with the school said the tree was chosen because it was transplanted by a family that has played a major role in the South Sioux Community and will help kids to be kind.

“I do think this will help send the message, if you see someone playing by themselves, maybe go sit on the bench together, make new friends,” said Shawna Tranner.

The students will be making cereal bird feeders to be hung on the tree.