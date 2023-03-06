SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is offering a number of programs for kids ages kindergarten through 6th grade during the month of March.

One program, “Learn a Jig Dance” is open to ages Kindergarten through 6th grade and will be on March 18. The second program, “Where the Buffalo Roam” is recommended for children ages 4th-6th grades. this program will take place on March 25.

“I know we can all agree that during the month of March, we are all ready for winter to end. Lewis and Clark had the same thoughts,” Sara Olson, Assistant Director and Education Coordinator said. “After camping all winter, they were ready to continue their journey to the Pacific Ocean.”

All the programs are free but those looking to attend will have to register online. Programs for April are also available at the same link.