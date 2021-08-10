Lewis and Clark Center to kick off ‘Sgt. Floyd Week’ August 15

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A part of Sioux City’s 200-year-old history is the focus of a week of events beginning Sunday.

Folks over at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will be hosting activities for Sergeant Floyd Week from August 15-22 with activities for the whole family, including reenactments, lectures, and building model boats.

“So we have a full week of fun activities to celebrate Lewis and Clark, that Siouxland history and its running in conjunction with the Sergeant Floyd Riverboat Museum’s encampment,” said Sarah Olson, with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Coming up this week at the center is a program focusing on the rehabilitation of injured eagles in the Stanley Evans Auditorium.