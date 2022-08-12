SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some local history is coming to life in Siouxland.

The Sioux City Riverfront will feature a recreation of the Lewis and Clark Expedition on August 20, the actual date of Sergeant Charles Floyd’s death back in 1804.

Denny Leonard is with the Lewis and Clark Heritage Trail Foundation. He said th upcoming event is a great way to relive Siouxland’s history.

“In those days, there had been early French traders and Spanish traders and English traders and of course many Native Americans in this area, but at least for me the fascination is back in the days when buffalos and grizzlies and wolves roamed around here and nearby,” said Leonard.

A Sergeant Floyd Burial Re-enactment Ceremony will take place on the grounds of the Floyd Monument on August 20 at 6 p.m.