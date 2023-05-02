SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Every Wednesday in June and July this summer, elementary-age children will be able to participate in educational classes at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

The Kids’ Exploration Wednesdays programs, which are free, will allow children to explore living in the past.

“I encourage parents and grandparents to visit our website to learn more about the classes we have planned for both June and July,” said Sara Olson, the Center’s assistant director. “When you register, you are registering for all four classes in that month. Consider signing up for both months because we have a lot of great activities planned for the kids.

Registration for the events is required for the event but the events are free. Registration ends for June sessions on May 24 and for July sessions on June 21. Parents can register their kids for the events by going to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center’s Website. Class size is limited.

The programs are split into age groups with the K-3 programs taking place each Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and the 4th through 6th-grade programming running from 11 a.m. until noon.

Kindergarten-3rd grade programs

June Programs

June 7: “Learn About Prairie Dogs,”

June 14: “All About Pollinators,”

June 21: “Learn About Trains”

June 28: “Overcome the Obstacles” (tennis shoes required).

July Programs

July 5: “Learn About Seaman the Newfoundland Dog,”

July 12: “Uncover Iowa’s Native Plants”

July 19: “Discover the Fish of the Missouri River,”

July 29: “Lewis and Clark-themed Escape Room.”

4th-6th grade programs

June Programs

June 7: “Make a Captain’s Journal,”

June 14: “Build a Fort for Flag Day,”

June 21: “Plains Indian Sign Language”

June 28: “Relay Racing” (tennis shoes required).

July Programs