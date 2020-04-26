LENRD plants 375 trees at City of Norfolk’s Well Field

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) staff planted 375 trees and shrubs at the City of Norfolk’s Well Field on Monday.

Black Hills Spruce trees and American Plums were planted at the Well Field, west of Norfolk.

They were added to the trees that were planted by the LENRD and the Nebraska Forest Service in the previous years.

City officials said the planting is a partnership between the two agencies during the “2,020 trees in 2020” campaign.

“We’re happy to plant more trees out here at the Well Field. Trees are natural oxygen producers. Being surrounded by trees can have a beneficial effect on the mind, boosting overall mental health. Trees also provide shelter and homes for animals, they protect our soil from erosion, and can even help to lower heating and cooling costs. I love the way that trees can make some of our ‘not so nice’ weather bearable,” said Todd Stewart, LENRD Natural Resources Technician.

“Trees provide many benefits, not only for us, but for the future. Our partnership with the Lower Elkhorn NRD remains strong as we continue to grow northeast Nebraska,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.

