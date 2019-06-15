Lemars Celebrates 150 years with community events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hundreds of people in Lemars celebrated the towns 150th year anniversary with their annual Sesquicentennial Events at many local parks. Melissa Bromberg attended some of those events with her family and friends.

“It brings the family together and you get to enjoy being together and meeting new people sometimes. For us, we’re going to try some new ice cream shops here in town,” said Broberg.

The parade included Le Mars community middle and high school bands, dozens of organizations, and a 125th-foot Tractor Train.

After the parade, folks headed to local parks for the Sesquicentennial events and more family fun and celebration. Micheala Fender, an attendee of the parade, described how it felt being back in LeMars after being away from family members.

“Coming back and visiting my aunt and pretty much all of my moms family is really fun and you know going into the new ice cream parlor that just opened was really fun as well,” said Fender.

Some folks attended the Arts in the Park at Foster Park while others gathered at the 10th annual Ice Cream Days Rib Cook Off in O’Toole Park. Casey Jacobsen, the cook of There’s Next Year’s Barbecue, was this year’s winner of the cook off.

“Iowa is one of the biggest produces of pork in the world. What way better to celebrate that than to cook pork and give it to the community,” said Jacobsen.

As the day carried on, the LeMars community honored 150 years through these events, while giving the community more to look forward to in the future.