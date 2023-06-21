SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Leif Erikson Pool is set to reopen Wednesday afternoon with new security measures after a fight took place at the pool on Thursday.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said that as a result of the “physical disturbance” on June 15, they are implementing new security measures to “reaffirm our commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all our valued pool patrons,” a release said.

One new measure is to have deputies from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office be present during public swimming hours. The release state that deputies will be able to respond to any issues and help visitors as needed.

A second security measure being put in place is an age restriction. Children under 12 years old will be restricted from the pool unless they are accompanied by a guardian 16 years or older.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department announced a temporary closure Friday after the “physical disturbance” the day before. The Sioux City Police Department said they received a report of a fight that Thursday afternoon. While at the pool investigating the incident, another fight took place.

As a result of the incident, police charged a thirteen-year-old and a sixteen-year-old with disorderly conduct and took them to juvenile detention.

The release stated that the city wants to keep the city pools as both a safe and fun place as they are popular recreational destinations.

“We are committed to maintaining their status as a safe and fun place for families, friends, and individuals of all ages to spend time. Our reopening represents a collective effort to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. We appreciate the ongoing support and patience of our community as we strive to maintain the highest standards of safety and security,” the release stated.

Leif Erikson Pool will reopen Wednesday at 1 p.m. The public swimming hours for Leif Erikson and Lewis swimming pools are open daily from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. through August 13. Riverside Family Aquatic Center is open daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. through August 13.