SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Leif Erikson public swimming pool is going to be closed until further notice, the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department stated.

In a Friday morning release, the city said the closure of the pool at 31st and Court streets is due to a “recent physical disturbance involving patrons that occurred within the pool premises.”

The release said that the closing of the pool is so that the situation can be “promptly and effectively addressed” for the safety of the community, adding that they are working with local law enforcement and are investigating the incident.

The city doesn’t specifically state what happened but said it is taking measures to prevent future incidents. Such measures could include increasing security protocols, surveillance, more trained personnel, and stricter measures.

“The public swimming pools in Sioux City are to be a family friendly environment and we will not tolerate behavior that does not align with that goal. These measures aim to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone once the pool reopens,” the release stated.

Riverside Pool and Lewis Pool will remain open during their regular hours.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.