Leif Erikson ‘pitches’ into new Siouxland park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is opening a new park, which features an optimal court for playing soccer safely.

Siouxland’s new addition is equipped with the Musco’s Mini-Pitch System and includes lighting, fencing, goals, and benches.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will host the grand opening at the new park located at 1100 31st street, Thursday at 2 p.m., and the event is open to the public.

The Pro Iowa Mini-Pitch at Leif Erikson Park is open daily for public use from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and for further information contact Sioux City Parks and recreation at 712-279-6126 or visit their website at www.siouxcityparksandrec.com