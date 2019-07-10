Legislators from eight states have now called on AT&T to negotiate in good faith and restore Nexstar’s stations and programming

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

South Dakota Senator John Thune is one of 8 lawmakers calling on AT&T to negotiate in good faith and restore programming from stations including KCAU-TV.



On July 3rd AT&T/DIRECTV dropped network and local community programming for Nexstar-owned stations impacting viewers in 97 markets across the country including here in Siouxland.



The action by Sen. Thune and other lawmakers follows AT&T/DIRECTV’s refusal to accept Nexstar’s offer for an extension which would have allowed viewers to view their favorite network shows, local news, and other programming while the parties continue to negotiate.

In his July 8, 2019 letter Senator Thune stated, “I strongly encourage AT&T/DIRECTV to provide carriage … through August 2, 2019, as requested by Nexstar, so that the parties can continue negotiations without impacting consumers’ ability to view their local news coverage in the affected broadcast markets.”