Legislative Town Hall addresses concerns surrounding education in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City held a Legislative Town Hall on Saturday, and as the 2021 Iowa Legislative session continues, many are voicing their concerns about next year’s budget.

Every month while the Legislature is in session, the Town Hall takes place for discussions, and educators are no exception.

“There’s a lot of partners that come together for one of these forums. We’re working directly with our education association, or teachers group, if you will. Several small area school districts come be a part of this as well. Western Iowa Tech is always here. The Northwest A.E.A. is always here, and more often than not, our matters are really important and similar,” said Dr. Paul Gausman.

A portion of state funding gets spent on education.

“It’s important to hear, number one, are we making good spending decisions and to hear what their needs are,” said State Representative Steve Hansen.

Many spoke their concerns about how money is being collected and spent towards education in Iowa, and Dr. Gausman said they’re thankful for the people who have invested the time to talk about important issues in educational environments.