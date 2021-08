SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The left lane on U.S. 20 westbound is blocked due to a vehicle on fire.

According to the Iowa DOT, between County Road K42 and Exit 4: IA 12; US 75; Gordon Drive, the left lane is blocked due to a vehicle on fire.

US 20 WB: Left lane blocked due to a vehicle on fire from County Road K42 to Exit 4 – IA 12; US 75; Gordon Drive (near Sioux City). https://t.co/pxADppJNMo — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) August 2, 2021

At 6:16 p.m., the Iowa DOT said due to the fire, there is a two minute delay on U.S. 20 eastbound.

Motorists should seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on the scene. We’ll provide further updates as we learn more.