SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Documents reveal that the man who was accused of stabbing the mother of his child had prior convictions of domestic abuse in Woodbury County.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Faron Star, 37, was at the victim’s residence Monday morning having a lengthy argument.

The documents specified that Starr has one child with the woman, and while they were arguing he allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman in her thigh.

The documents stated that Starr also hit the victim on one of her legs with a brick, punched her, and cut her right hand before she was able to leave the residence.

The documents stated that Starr was allegedly in the back seat while she drove to a business on the 4000 block of Floyd Boulevard. When they arrived at the business, the woman fled the car to ask for help.

The victim allegedly ran into the store and held the doors shut while an employee of the business called the police, according to the documents.

Security footage showed Starr exiting the vehicle with the knife in hand as he approached the front door of the business. According to the documents, he allegedly held the knife to his throat before leaving the area.

The documents stated that Starr allegedly ran across Floyd Boulevard and entered a residence on the 4000 block of Tyler Street. The documents specified that the residence was occupied and that Starr did not live there.

While Starr was in the residence, he stole two firearms. A resident inside the home told officials that they saw a dark figure holding a stolen shotgun, according to the documents.

Starr allegedly then left the residence and ran into an alley heading west. The documents state that Starr attempted to hide the weapons behind a residence on the 4000 block of Polk Street.

The following day, Starr was arrested outside of a local hospital. During an interview, he allegedly admitted to “sticking” the victim with a knife, entering the residence on Tyler Street, stealing two firearms, and stashing them on Polk Street.

The documents specified that Starr had two prior convictions of domestic abuse in 2004. He additionally has previous felony convictions.

Starr was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, domestic abuse assault, and two counts of control of an offensive weapon by a felon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $120,000 bond.