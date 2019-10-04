Leeds One Book One School event encourages kids to read more

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Leeds Elementary is continuing a tradition to help students get excited about reading.

The event is called One School One Book, where more than 700 elementary students all receive the same book.

This year’s book is called Frindle, and students from Kindergarten through Fifth grade are all encouraged to read a new chapter every night.

Then during their lunch hours, they are quizzed on the book and rewarded for their correct answers.

“I’m learning more about reading and it makes me happy and it makes me happy cause it makes me want to read more books when I get home,” Emmett Blakely, an elementary student said.

Leeds has been doing this event for the past five years, and the district says they already have next year’s book picked out.