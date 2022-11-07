SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There is heavy police presence on Garfield Street in Leeds Monday morning.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.

PREVIOUS: Leeds Elementary School is in lockout Monday morning due to an incident in the area.

The school told KCAU 9 that they went into lockout during the morning drop-off after the Sioux City Police Department made the recommendation while a “domestic incident” took place in the area.

The lockout is a precautionary measure, the school district stated, adding that the school day is happening as normal and students and staff are safe.

The school is waiting for word from the police that the incident has been resolved before they lift the lockout.