Leeds Days Celebrations: Third annual Duck Splash takes place at Leeds park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The third annual duck splash took place as part of a celebration at Leeds park.

Those who wanted to be involved were signed up for the raffle paying $5 for a duck with a number on it.

Organizers then placed the nearly 500 ducks in a giant bucket of water, which after just a few minutes, tipped over, spilling the hundreds of ducks.

After the drop, organizers measured which one “jumped” the furthest from the pad for first, second, and third place winners.

“It’s really great to see how many kids have been here this year, especially after COVID last year. Now we get to see the community come out and do stuff, like our parade that we had last night. We had more kids out there. They had bags full of candy, more than even Halloween.”

All the proceeds raised for this event help pay for the Leeds Movie Night and other Leeds Days events.



