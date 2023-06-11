SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The 5th annual Duck Splash Fundraiser took place on Saturday as part of the Leeds Day celebration.

Rubber ducks were spilled across the Leeds Park splash pad earlier today. The goal of the event was to measure which duck “jumped” the farthest, and to make it more interesting some participants entered a raffle. Putting $5 on one of the 300 ducks for a chance to win 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place.

Berry Bohlke, the Leeds Community Club organizer, says over the years the event has continued to grow, bringing in more folks from around the community, including adults.

“I think the adults like watching the kids have fun and let’s be honest we’re all hoping that one of the community club members volunteering gets hit by water,” said Bohlke.

Winners of the competition got to keep their winning ducks and all money collected through the raffle will be used to fund various community activities for people to enjoy.