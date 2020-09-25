Leeds Connector Trail opens to the public

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For those who love getting a daily walk or bike ride, a new trail segment is now open to the public.

Sioux City Parks and Rec announced the almost half-mile Leeds Connector Trail that runs from Leeds Park to the intersection near Floyd and Jefferson Streets. The segment then extends onto the Floyd River Trail.

A pedestrian crossing on 41st and Floyd now gives users a safe way to cross onto the trail.

