SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Leeds Community Club held their first ever Griswold Lighting Contest for their residents.

Barry Bohlke, a member of the club, said the event was normally for businesses, but they decided to open it to the residents this year.

Contestant Richard Rennolet said that the name of the contest intrigued him. A chance for a prize was just an added bonus.

“We put up Christmas lights every year so, just get into the Christmas spirit, be part of the community.”

Jason Kilzer attended the event. He said that he heard about the event from his wife and parents.

“It was nice. We come with a group of friends. We all rode together. Good experience for everybody,” he added.

Bohlke said the event never had the participation like the did this year.

“This has been a lot bigger, and we’ve never had Santa before,” Bohlke.

“Floyd Boulevard is kind of baren during Christmas time usually, and I’ve seen twice as many lights as the other four or five years that I’ve lived here,” Rennolet said.

Bohlke said that he hopes the event continues to grow.

“I hope that like as this continues to grow we’ll see Floyd Boulevard be a lot more lights, It’s gonna be brighter, it’s gonna because everybody drives through Leeds but it’d be really amazing to see all of Leeds lit up,” Bohlke said.

Bohlke added the event helps bring the community together.

“They get to see their friends, their family, their community. They get to bond because, as we know, with COVID and everything else, we kind of been shut in a little bit so it’s another reason to get together and be a community again,” Bohlke said.

Rennolet hopes that it gives everyone a little bit of extra Christmas spirit.

“Basically be kind to each other, and have a good time.”