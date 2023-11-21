SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Authority overseeing construction of a new Woodbury County jail spent most of its meeting Tuesday out of public view.

The authority spent more than two hours in closed session discussing the authority’s claims relating to additional costs, damages and delays in the project.

Authority chairman Ron Wieck said work continues in all areas of the facility, including corrective measures in several offices following recent punch list inspections. The building’s security electronics are in the process of being installed.

“We are moving along, the process is moving forward as quickly as we can move it forward,” Wieck said. “And that’s our goal for the people of Woodbury County, is that when this project is done, it will be a finished project that will last for decades for the people of Woodbury County.”

The authority also approved the defunding of a maintenance building allowance. $250,000 will now be given back to the Board of Supervisors, but Wieck said that it’s their intent to be able to utilize that money for future needs.