LEC Authority Board discusses new Woodbury County Jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new Woodbury County Jail is taking another small step towards becoming a reality.

The Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Authority Board meeting took place Tuesday morning to move forward with issuing bonds, updating building plans, and hearing concerns about potential construction bids.

Members of the Authority Board said that work conditions and quality labor are a huge priority in preventing the types of mistakes made when the current LEC was constructed more than 30 years ago.

“We are making sure, working with Ernie Colt with the Carpenters Union, that all of the things are in place in the contract language, so when we issue the contract, we know that won’t have situations like that,” said

The Board will be hearing from contractors intended to place bids on June 14 at 10:30 a.m. in the Courthouse, First Floor Boardroom.

Latest Stories