Leash law in Le Mars is getting new attention

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A leash law on the books for a few years in Le Mars is getting new attention.

The law, in effect since 2017, requires all dogs in public places be wearing a leash at all times.

This first came around when locals said they felt unsafe while visiting parks and running around town.

Now some are again saying they feel unsafe.

“Police say they get complaints on animals all the time people still let their dog’s run so as those complaints come in they address them,” said Jason Vacura, Le Mars City Administrator.

Sioux City has the same leash law in place as Le Mars with the exception of dogs being allowed to run around free on personal property and dog parks.