Leap Day Delivery for one Sioux City family

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – February 29th, or Leap Day, is already a pretty special day as is, but for one Sioux City family, a day they will never forget.

The Miller family welcomed a baby girl into the world early Saturday morning at UnityPoint-St. Lukes.

Danielle Miller is a Sioux City O.B.G.Y.N., and was on the job the day before helping other moms deliver when her time came.

“I worked yesterday and took care of some patients up here at the hospital, and did a delivery, then it was my turn shortly after midnight,” Miller said.

This is baby number four for the family and the older siblings are Colin, 7, Cadence, 5, and Conner, 18 months.

It looks like baby number four will have a whole lot of protection and a whole lot of love.