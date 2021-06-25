League of Womens Voters of Sioux City sponsors “19th Amendment and Beyond”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The League of Womens Voters of Sioux City to sponsor voting awareness presentation.

Betty Strong Encounter Center to host the League of Womens Voters’ presentation “19th Amendment Past, Present and Future” at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Program will be held in the auditorium and streamed on their website, and on their Facebook page.

The program will include a panel discussion about the reality of voting led by moderator, Dr. Valerie Hennings, Morningside University Director of the Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement and Associate Professor of Political Science. Panelists will include: LWVSC member Flora Lee: past President of the Sioux City NAACP and past SCCSD Board of Directors member; Karen Mackey: Human Rights Commission Director and enrolled member of the Santee Sioux Tribe of Nebraska; Perla Alarcon-Flory, first Hispanic President of the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors; and Tricia Etringer: Indigenous Voting Advocate for the Great Plains Action Society.

The League of Women Voters of Sioux City will sponsor the program, and says since the 1970’s, they continue to teach all citizens about public affairs and encourages them to register and cast an informed vote.

For more information, please call Dagna Simmons at 507-438-8001 or by email