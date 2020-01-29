League of Women Voters to host 100th-anniversary celebration at Betty Strong Encounter Center

Mrs. Richard B. Roberts President of the Worcester League of Women Voters of Massachusetts confers with others at a public hearing at the State House in Boston on March 16, 1964 for a curb of the powers of the Executive Council. (AP Photo)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The League of Women Voters (LWV) in Sioux City will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the founding of the LWV in the United States at the Betty Strong Encounter Center with the presentation “100 Years with the vote”.

Members of the local League of Women Voters will be sharing the history of the league and welcoming several guest presenters, including special guest Carrie Chapman Catt, portrayed by LWVSC board member, Carolyn Goodwin.

Iowan Carrie Chapman Catt called for the first founding of the League of Women Voters on February 14, 1920.

Catt who was the president of the National American Women’s Sufferage Association (NAWSA) at that time, spoke at NAWSA’s last convention, keynoting this recommendation and noted her confidence that the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote, would soon be ratified by the necessary 36 states. Iowa was the 10th state to ratify, Tennesse was the 36th state.

The 19th Amendment was signed into law on August 26, 1920.

Since the 1970s, the League of Women Voters was no longer strictly for women only.

The league continues to teach all citizens about public affairs and encourages them to register to vote and cast an informed vote.

Locally, the LWV of Sioux City hosts voter registration events, school/board/county, and state legislative candidates’ public forums, public town fall forums with local Iowa state legislatures, and a variety of other informative programs.

The presentation will take place at 2:00 p.m. on February 9.

Admission to the presentation is free and there will be a reception following the presentation.