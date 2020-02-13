League of Women Voters set to sponsor second Legislative Town Hall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The League of Women voters of Sioux City is sponsoring a Legislative Town Hall on February 22.

The Town Hall will take place at the Sioux City Public Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The public is invited to attend and ask questions or share concerns with their elected representatives.

Legislatures will be asked to share their legislative priorities for 2020, followed by any questions the public may have.

This Town Hall will be the second of three to be held during the 2020 Legislative Session.

The third Town Fall forum will take place on Saturday, March 28, at the Sioux City Public Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.