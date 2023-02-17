SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — League of Woman Voters of Sioux City and the NAACP of Sioux City are teaming up to host the legislative town hall.

On February 25, elected officials from the Siouxland area will be at the Sioux City Public Library from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Legislators will talk about their priorities for the 2023 legislative session and then take questions.

Those who have their questions in advance can send them League of Women Voters’ Facebook page or email to LWVSiouxCity@gmail.com. During the event, questions can be sent to the Facebook page. There will also be a microphone available for those who want to speak to legislators directly.

For those who cannot attend in person, the event will also be live-streamed on the League of Women Voters’ Facebook page.

Those looking to get more information should contact Dagna Simmons at 507-438-8001 or email dag11sim@gmail.com.