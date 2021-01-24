League of Women Voters in Sioux City hosts legislative forum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The League of Women Voters of Sioux City held a public legislative forum with elected representatives.

Topics of the forum included the environment, schools, and budgeting were discussed at the event.

With the 2021 Iowa Legislative Session underway, local representatives are in town to provide insight on their top priorities.

“Learning what our legislators believe and what they are fighting for down there and what they are advocating for is an important thing,” said Chairman of the Republican Party in Woodbury County Bob Henderson.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to hear from the public for them to hold their elected officials accountable and provide input on the process,” said Chris Hall, of Iowa House of Representatives.

The League of Women Voters will be sponsoring the Town Halls for the next three months.

“This is giving the opportunity to the public to come and ask questions directly to the legislators and it seems to work out quite well,” said Dagna Simmons, with the League of Women Voters.

Senator Jim Carlin, Senator Jackie Smith, Representative Chris Hall, and Representative Steve Hansen attended the event, and community members brought up topics around COVID-19’s impact on the economy, mask mandates, and vaccine access.

“A lot of the public is frustrated and has had a hard time figuring how to get their vaccine, but I would encourage them to call 211 on their phone if they have questions on getting vaccinated or how to do so when they fall on a timeline,” said Hall.

Another topic of discussion was education.

“Improving the quality of education is very important. What I heard from most of our legislators today seem to equate the amount of money we put in education with its quality, but those two things are separate in my mind, and I would like to see more put into the idea of what really makes a quality education,” said Henderson.

“Talking about school vouchers and things like that we don’t have a particular statement on that subject, but we are definitely in favor of promoting public education,” said Simmons.

The next forum held by the League of Women Voters in Sioux City is set to take place at the end of February.