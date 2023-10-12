SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The League of Women Voters Sioux City and Siouxland GO are sponsoring the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors Candidate Forum.

This event will inform the public about the candidate positions prior to the Nov. 7 2023 election. There will be a panel consisting of the League of Women Votes Sioux City, the Mayor’s Youth Commission, and the local press club. The public is invited to submit questions.

The candidate forum will be held at Western Iowa Tech Community College on Oct. 16 starting at 7 p.m. Drivers are asked to use parking lot 2 entrance 6.

The event can be viewed on the WITCC Youbute channel or on the LWVSC Facebook page.