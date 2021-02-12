Leadership Siouxland adapts to pandemic challenges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One Siouxland nonprofit organization has quickly adapted to the pandemic’s limitations in order to keep their classes afloat.

“Our goal is to really help people learn leadership skills and then to make a positive impact in their community,” said Peggy Smith, the Executive Director of Leadership Siouxland.

Helping mentor and grow businessmen and women is Leadership Siouxland’s mission. The organization is now in its fourth decade of work.



“We’ve actually graduated over 1,000 professionals throughout the tri-state region. It’s not just in Siouxland alone but it is the tri-state region and we’re actually counting one thousand plus now so we’re really proud of that,” said Charlotte Nelson, Leadership Siouxland board member.

A 9-month course typically takes place in person, with monthly classes and community projects. While those activities are continuing, it has transitioned to online.

“We’ve created a connection circle, which allows our class participants to still meet in small groups and learn from each other,” said Smith.

“It’s great to hear what other leaders are experiencing and what struggles they’ve had to overcome, what successes they have had as well as being able to share my experiences with them as well as learning from them,” said William Bass, Leadership of Siouxland participant.

The program’s curriculum continues to adapt and adjust, addressing new important issues impacting the business community.

“Leadership Siouxland is one of the first that is getting into deep discussion about diversity. It’s not just a black and white thing, diversity is people with disabilities just everything. I think we have all of that on our roaster, so it just speaks to what we’re doing and were always ahead of the curve and were looking towards the future,” said Mike Brown, a Leadership Siouxland instructor.



Close to three dozen “students” graduate from this year’s program ends in May.



Applications are already being accepted for the next session. Click here for more information.