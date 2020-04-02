Le Mars young adults advocate for peers to take COVID-19 seriously

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Three young adults from Le Mars have a COVID-19 message for their peers, and they’re taking to social media to be heard.

“We were kinda both concerned seeing some of our peers, you know, it’s spring break time and there is St. Patrick’s Day, a lot of them not taking this very seriously,” said Maddy Boehme

Boehme said even though she is 22-years-old, getting the coronavirus could be deadly.

“I have a disease called autoimmune encephalitis that affects my immune system ability to fight infections,” said Boehme.

She isn’t the only young adult in Le Mars at risk.

“I wouldn’t be able to fight it off at all. To me, it would be like all of my hard work to where I am now would be just thrown out the window,” said Alexandria Stamer.

“For me, just fighting off a general illness is really hard, so this is terrifying,” said Alyanna Alette

For those reasons, the three decided they needed their peers to understand how important it is to social distance.

“There is a reason they canceled our school, and there is a reason they canceled all of our universities. And this wasn’t so everyone could have an extra vacation on top of summer vacation,” Alette said.

They all worked together to create a video putting faces to people who are immune compromised.

“To share how it affects us and hopefully to people that we hope care about us will take it into consideration and actually work harder to make sure this doesn’t keep spreading,” Stamer said.

“it’s a challenge for families that have immune repressed family members because they are now praying everyday that they are not bringing that virus home when they leave,” said Dr. Larry Voltz.