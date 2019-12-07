Le Mars YMCA facility plans for renovations next year

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) -People in the Le Mars community will soon see some improvements to their local YMCA community facility. The renovations are part of the community betterment project.

The project is expected to cost the city 1.75 million dollars. There will be a two-level expansion to the front of the building as well as renovations creating more space in the current building.

“Excited for the new equipment, excited for the new expansion,” said Le Mars resident Jordan Renkel.

Renkel has been coming to the Le Mars YMCA for over a year.

“I work at Schuster’s so we get free memberships here so it’s very convenient. But the lack of machines is the only downfall,” said Renkel.

“It was never built for YMCA uses. It was built for colleges use but they have been making do with it. So this project will add some needed space on to the front of it,” said Jason Vacura the Le Mars city administrator.

The former West Mar College life sports facility was built over 30 years ago.

“It was used as classrooms, it was used as weight facilities, shop, and industrial arts facility so it is a hodgepodge of rooms that we have made do,” said Executive Director of the YMCA Todd Lancaster.

The expansion will add a two-level addition to the front of the building. This will create space for a new cardio area, front offices, and a multipurpose room.

However, there are people in the community who believe that renovations should wait until other issues with the building are resolved.

“We will look along with the city to address some of the issues with the metal roof and ask if its time to replace that. Maybe it’s a good time to try to do that too,” said Lancaster.

But for YMCA visitors like Renkel, he is just excited to see some new changes as well as hoping there will be some added luxuries.

“Just a refreshment of new machines to play with, work out with and I’m hoping there’s a sauna so if anyone can make that happen that would be great,” said Renkel.

The project is expected to be completed by November of next year. There will be a public hearing on the project on December 17th. Under the current plan, no property tax dollars would be used for the improvements.