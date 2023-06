CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — After playing a scratch game, a Le Mars woman won $50,000.

Lisa McClish won the prize money from the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game, according to an Iowa Lottery release. It was the seventh top prize of 105.

McClish bought the scratch ticket from the Dailey Stop on Plymouth St. in Le Mars.

She claimed the prize at the Storm Lake regional office.

The scratch game has overall odds of 1 in 3.26 of winning a prize.