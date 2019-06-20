Le Mars woman arrested with possession of methamphetamine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A traffic violation led to the arrest of a Le Mars woman when the officer noticed she had methamphetamine with her.

Rebecca Hemmelman, 21, was arrested after a traffic violation that occurred on 400th Street in Le Mars on Tuesday afternoon by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, the officer noticed Hemmelman’s driver’s license was suspended. He also discovered methamphetamine in her possession and suspected that she was under the influence of the drug.

Hemmelman was charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while under the influence of methamphetamine, fraudulent display of registration, and no vehicle insurance.

