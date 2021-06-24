Le Mars woman arrested after pursuit in stolen pickup

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Le Mars woman was arrested on multiple charges after leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen pickup, where police later found drugs inside the vehicle.

According to a release, on Wednesday around 9:11 p.m., a pickup was reported stolen from Le Mars. The same night, a Plymouth County Deputy saw the pickup heading north on Highway 75 around 10:33 p.m. The vehicle entered the east ditch and stopped on a railroad embankment. The woman got out of the pickup and tried to flee on foot but was apprehended a short distance away.

Law enforcement issued a search warrant on the vehicle and found multiple items related to drugs and possible stolen property.

Police said Crystal Marie Finchum, 30, of Le Mars, was arrested for second-degree theft, driving while license suspended, operating while under the influence – second offense, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked in the Plymouth County Jail and held on a $7,000 bond.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hinton Police Department.

