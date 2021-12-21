LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — After 14 years of service, Le Mars Mayor Dick Kirchoff is passing the torch.

Kirchoff announced back in March that he would not be seeking re-election. He bid farewell to many partners at a goodbye party held in council chambers. His successor, Rob Bixenman, was sworn in before Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Bixenman had served on the city’s park board in the past and says that getting involved in the community is something everyone should do.

“It’s a lot of fun to be involved, it’s fun to be part of these projects. The city does a number of great things in this community and it’s fun just to be a part of those things,” said Bixenman.

Former mayor Kirchoff said that helping the city grow has been one of his greatest joys.

Kirchoff will continue to live in Le Mars and is excited to take a step away from the mayor’s seat.