Le Mars twins continue a tradition with a summer lemonade stand

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU)-

Two Le Mars twins continued an annual tradition Tuesday by selling lemonade. Ten-year-old’s Megan & Jacob Jeneary pouring the tangy treat for the 4th year in a row at their Lemonade Stand for SIDS.

The kids tell us they use this event as a way of remembering their uncle Stevie, who passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome before they were born.



“It makes me really happy. It makes me feel really good to know that I’m helping people,” said the siblings.

“It just makes my heart swell up with pride and love for them that they would be willing to do this because it is something that is hard to understand,” said the kids grandmother Pam.



Thanks to all those who purchased lemonade, the siblings were able to collect $450 that will help support SIDS awareness.

SIDS is the leading cause of death among babies between 1 month and 1 year of age.