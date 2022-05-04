LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — After a house near Le Mars burned down in a fire a couple of weeks ago, the community is helping raise money for the family.

Le Mars Community High School students held an event called Chuck Your Change.

Drivers were encouraged to give money as they were leaving the school parking lot.

Mary Sullivan is a member of the school’s student council. She said the students were happy to help the family during this difficult time.

“It’s a really tough thing to do, to lose your whole, everything I guess. So I think it’s really just important to help her through that and I think us coming together is a great way to do that,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said school advisors helped organize the event and she’s thankful for everyone who donated.