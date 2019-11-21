Le Mars student donates pet oxygen masks to help save pets

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Brooklyn Bockelmann’s love for animals has helped save two cats and a dog from house fires, thanks to her donation of pet oxygen masks to Le Mars Fire and Rescue.

Bocklemann began raising money for the oxygen masks in the 7th grade after she was inspired by a Facebook post of two girls on a similar mission.

Inspired by her success in Plymouth County, she has donated 29 pet oxygen masks to fire departments all across Northwest Iowa.

Jennifer Bockelmann, Brooklyn Bockelmann’s mother, explained why her daughter is so passionate about the cause.

“She loves our dogs. They’re family. So when she sees a fire, she immediately thinks someone’s family member may be stuck in there. How can I save them? That’s how she ended up expanding and starting a non-profit,” said Bockelmann.

Brooklyn has donated pet oxygen masks to Hornick, Sergent Bluff, and Storm Lake Fire Departments and she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

She is currently raising money for more pet oxygen masks for every fire department in Iowa.