Le Mars “Shop for a Cause” begins

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Holiday shoppers in Le Mars can save money and help a local cause.

The Le Mars Chamber of Commerce offered a coupon book that Siouxlanders can buy for $5. The money goes toward a local non-profit organization and Siouxlanders can use the coupons to save big on holiday shopping.

Lori French is the Main Street Director at the Chamber of Commerce. She said it’s a great way to get the whole community involved.

“We love that. Le Mars is full of merriment and blessings right now and this is a great way for people to come downtown and check out all of our great stores,” said French.

The coupons are available through December 11.

Additional holiday events the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce will be hosting include: