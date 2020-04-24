Le Mars restaurants chip in to serve first responders after donation

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Businesses in Le Mars are showing their appreciation to area first responders by giving them a free meal or coffee.

Total Motors and the Tri-State Chevy Dealers credited a total of $1,000 to three Le Mars establishments:

Habitue2Go

Taco Johns

Bobs Drive-Inn

First responders will be able to go to Habitue2Go, Taco Johns and Bob’s Drive Inn in Le Mars to redeem the offer.

They can show up in uniform or show their I.D to the restaurants to receive their meal on Total Motors.

The offer started Thursday and will continue to be valid until all the funds are used up.

