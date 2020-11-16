Le Mars restaurant continues Christmas ornament tradition through the pandemic

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Le Mars family is keeping a decades long Christmas tradition alive despite the pandemic.

The Mallally family of Lally’s Eastside has been host to a yearly ornament exchange where 25 people create 25 ornaments to give to the other participants. Due to the pandemic though, people instead brought their Christmas creations straight to the restaurant, where they were divvied out and prepared for pick-up.

Stacey Mullally, the manager of Lally’s Eastside Restaurant, told KCAU 9 she’s happy so many people have gotten into the Christmas spirit through the tradition’s 35-year-long history.

“Well, my mom got invited in California. She was a teacher. That was the first year that we moved there, and a teacher invited her to her first ornament exchange party, and we’ve been doing them ever since,” Mullally said.

If you would like to get in on the fun next year, you can follow Lally’s Eastside Facebook page for updates.