Le Mars residents help clean up the community ahead of RAGBRAI 2021

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — On Sunday, Le Mars serves as the starting point for the 48th edition of RAGBRAI, but cyclists from across the globe will be in town much sooner than that.

Because of that, community members spent Wednesday night picking up around town. Each year, the bike ride across Iowa ranks as one of the state’s largest tourism events.

Folks in Le Mars are making sure things are all “spiffy” for their guests, with leaf blowers, window washers and street sweepers all out in force Wednesday night.

“We always want the community to look beautiful for the people who live here we take pride in the place that we live but also for the people who come in to visit the tourists. We’re up and down the streets, out our Main Street District, making it spiffy for the RAGBRAI people who come in this next weekend,” said Sherlly Brown, Le Mars RAGBRAI hospitality chairperson.

Some RAGBRAI participants will begin arriving as early as Thursday, with more than 10,000 out of town guests there by Saturday.



Sac City serves as the first overnight stop on the ride.