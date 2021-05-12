Le Mars RAGBRAI Committee hosting bicycle rodeo

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Le Mars RAGBRAI Committee will be hosting a Bicycle Rodeo to promote bike safety this week.

The event will be held on May 13 at 5:30 pm in the Olson Cultural Events Center parking.

Organized in partnership with Le Mars Rotary Club and Plymouth County Cyclists, the event is geared toward new and youth riders but will have tips for all ages and levels as well as prizes, giveaways, and free food.

“Bicycle safety is important every year, not just when we’re welcoming RAGBRAI riders to the community,” Julie Hurt, executive RAGBRAI co-chair, said. “We look forward to educating both riders and drivers on how to safely and enjoyably share the road year-round.”

In addition to free food and prizes, attendees can bring their bikes and equipment for hands-on bike riding activities to teach and promote bike safety, including:

Skills courses

Bicycle inspections

Helmet fitting

Registering bikes with the Le Mars Police Department

More information of the 2021 RAGBRAI ride can be found at the event’s website.