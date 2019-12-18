Le Mars projects help combat the ongoing housing shortage

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – With mortgage rates falling and unemployment at a 50 year low, it’s been a busy year for home buyers, sellers, and builders in Siouxland.

The city of Le Mars is combatting a long-time housing shortage. City leaders conducted a housing study in 2016. What they found was they were short on housing about 430 units short. Since then they have continued to build to keep up with the demand.

There are always advertisements for apartments in the newspaper so I don’t know if it’s difficult. I think it’s competitive but not outrageously difficult,” said James Ludwigs a Le Mars resident.

Ludwigs lives in one of the new apartments in the city.

“I really like the people, I really like the apartment and its really nice. It was actually competitive. It was the right place at the right time,” said Ludwigs.

2019 has been a record year for Le Mars, with 29 new homes and 61 apartment units being built. It’s all part of a plan to curb the housing shortage in the city.

“With so many people commuting into town to work and they want to move to town so this is really filling in that need,” said Greg Smidt Le Mars code enforcement officer and building official.

However, some people say the new housing options aren’t affordable.

“Those ones that are a little bit cheaper go so fast like if it’s on Le Mars Swap it’s gone in like five minutes. They have like nine people calling for it,” said Robin Jongerius a Le Mars resident.

Jongerius’ son is looking for a place to live, in Le Mars that is within his price range.

“Like my son who gets a couple of roommates and just has decided its better and easier to buy a house and get some roommates and go that way,” said Jongerius.

Smidt, with the city of Le Mars, believes creating more townhomes is the answer to affordable housing.

“You know townhomes are similar to apartments but their not their single-family dwellings but they’re under one roof,” said Smidt.

“You can go a town nine miles away and get it much cheaper to live and I’m seeing more young people are doing that,” said Jongerius.

Smidt also said that heading into 2020 the city is looking for investors and developers to start another subdivision in Le Mars.