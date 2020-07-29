Le Mars police warning of scammers posing as sheriff’s office

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Le Mars Police Department is warning residents of a scam in the area.

Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte said that a Le Mars business was contacted by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, calling and saying they were investigating stolen credit cards and counterfeit bills. The apparent scammer then began to text asking for detailed information about the cash on hand.

The police said the number used in one call appeared to come from a computer generated number used to forward or spoof calls.

Anyone who may receive a similar call is asked to not give out any information and to call their local law enforcement.

