LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Le Mars police officer on administrative leaver after “concerning social media posts.”

According to a release from the Le Mars Police Department, officials learned of “concerning social media posts” of an officer Sunday morning.

The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave per the department’s policy, the release states.

An investigation has been started by the department.

The officer’s identity or the content of the social media posts were not released.