Le Mars police officer dismissed after ‘unbecoming’ social media activity

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – An officer of the Le Mars Police Department has been dismissed after the department conducted an investigation of his social media activity.

According to a release from the police department, they learned Sunday of social media activity by Le Mars Police Officer Jeremy Singer that was “unbecoming of a Police Officer.” Singer was then placed on administrative leave, and the department started a misconduct investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Singer was dismissed as an officer effective Tuesday.

“The City of Le Mars took this matter seriously and the actions and comments made by Officer Singer are not representative of the values in place to ensure that there is trust between the police department and the community of Le Mars,” the statement reads.