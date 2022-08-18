LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for information about who may have damaged a fire pit in a local town and are offering a reward for that information.

The Le Mars Police Department stated the fire pit at the upper lot park of the Le Mars Municipal Park on Park Lane was damaged sometime between the night of August 12 to the morning of August 15. The damage is estimated to be about $3,500.

The City of Le Mars and the Plymouth County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information on this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Le Mars Police at 712-546-4113, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office at 712-546-8191 or Crime Stoppers at 712-548-4968. You don’t have to give your name, and the call will be confidential.